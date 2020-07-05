Coronavirus: Brazil registers 37,923 new cases, 1,091 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil recorded 37,923 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,091 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Brazil has registered more than 1.5 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 64,265, according to the ministry.
According to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Friday, coronavirus has killed at least 521,384 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last December.
Earlier this week, Brazil’s government said it will restrict the entrance of foreigners to the country for 30 days due to the pandemic.
Brazil has the second-highest number of cases after the United States.
Last Update: Sunday, 05 July 2020 KSA 01:14 - GMT 22:14