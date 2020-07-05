Coronavirus: Dubai Tourism shares industry outlook ahead of tourism return

Authorities at Dubai Tourism said it has hosted a virtual forum with 2,000 key executives from the aviation, travel, and hospitality sectors to share its industry outlook ahead of the city’s reopening to international tourists on July 7.

Dubai Tourism’s online forum is part of efforts to further enhance collaboration with stakeholders as the emirates prepares to welcome tourists on Tuesday.

Authorities shared several statistics, including rankings that have confirmed the UAE’s position as one of the world’s safest countries amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Sailboats taking part in a race catch the wind with the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, seen in the distance in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP)

“The UAE is globally ranked No.3 in testing per million of population. It was also ranked No.3 in an international survey that assessed satisfaction with governments’ response to the pandemic,” according to a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Dubai Tourism said over 350 influencers were also deployed to share Dubai’s story in 14 languages to a global collective audience spanning 18 markets and which were able to garner 21 million engagements across multiple social media platforms.

“Dubai’s tourism sector remains optimistic due to positive factors and indicators including the gradual reopening of borders; the lifting of travel restrictions in other countries; and the resumption of passenger flights by our key partners Emirates, which will operate flights to over 50 cities this month, and flydubai, which has resumed services to several destinations,” Dubai Tourism said.

Dubai Tourism also issued new guidelines for entertainers performing at restaurants and outdoor areas within hotel establishments as the country loosens coronavirus restrictions, according to a document.

Last Update: Sunday, 05 July 2020 KSA 03:56 - GMT 00:56