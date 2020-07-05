Coronavirus: GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi near $624 million deal for UK vaccine doses

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi are close to reaching a 500 million pound ($624 million) deal to supply the UK government with 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, the Sunday Times reported, as countries race to stock up on possible Covid-19 treatments in development.

Money would be paid in stages as the vaccine progresses, with final payment made on delivery. The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days, the newspaper said.

The UK is “engaging with a wide range of companies both in the U.K. and abroad to negotiate access to vaccines,” said a government spokeswoman by email. “Appropriate announcements of these arrangements will be made as and when agreements with any of these companies are finalized and signed.”

Last Update: Sunday, 05 July 2020 KSA 15:52 - GMT 12:52