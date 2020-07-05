Coronavirus: Oman records 1,072 new cases, 75 pct Omani nationals, total now 46,178

Oman has recorded 1,072 new coronavirus cases – of which 75 percent are Omani nationals – raising the total to 46,178, the health ministry announced on Sunday.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
Of the newly detected infections, 799 are Omanis while 273 are foreign nationals.
Meanwhile, the Sultanate's death toll has reached 213 after 10 new fatalities were confirmed.
Oman's health ministry also announced the recovery of an additional 949 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 27,917.
There are 458 people in the intensive care unit out of a total 458 in hospitals as of July 5, according to the health ministry.
The country's health minister warned on Thursday that there had been a disturbing surge in infections in the last six weeks and urged people to comply with health measures, Reuters reported.
Read more:
Coronavirus outbreak in Saudi Arabia ranks at high risk: Experts’ COVID-19 map
SHOW MORE
UAE set to announce new government structure: Dubai ruler
Coronavirus: Dubai Tourism shares travel industry outlook ahead of tourists’ return
Last Update: Sunday, 05 July 2020 KSA 12:21 - GMT 09:21