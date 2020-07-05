Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia adds 2,199 ICU beds within 90 days across Kingdom

Saudi Arabia announced it has added an extra 2,199 beds for intensive care units (ICUs) within 90 days as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to battle the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health said the 2,199 ICU beds were added in various hospitals in all regions of the Kingdom as an extension of current continuous efforts.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“The Ministry of Health announced that it added extra 2,199 beds for intensive care units (ICUs), within 90 days, in various hospitals, in all regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as an extension of its continuous efforts to provide maximum protection for the safety of citizens and residents, and in continuation of the application of the highest precautionary standards, amid proactively preventive measures to address the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” the Ministry of Health said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This announcement of the added ICU beds comes as recorded 4,128 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 205,929, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The capital Riyadh reported the highest number of cases, with 360 new confirmed infections. Meanwhile, Dammam recorded 315 new cases, Hufof recorded 217, and al-Qatif recorded 214.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 4,128 new COVID-19 cases as death toll rises

Coronavirus outbreak in Saudi Arabia ranks at high risk: Expert metrics

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia says labs able to conduct 53,000 COVID-19 tests daily

Last Update: Sunday, 05 July 2020 KSA 03:39 - GMT 00:39