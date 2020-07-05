Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 3,580 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 209,509

Saudi Arabia has recorded 3,580 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 209,509, the health ministry announced on Sunday.

The city of Riyadh saw the highest number of new infections, followed by Taif with the second most.

The Kingdom’s death toll reached 1,916 after 58 new fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.



Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 145,236 after 1,980 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.

A total of 62,357 cases remain active in Saudi Arabia with 2,283 in critical conditions. The Kingdom has administered 1,874,327 tests as of July 5.





Saudi Arabia saw an increase in infections after lifting curfew and lockdowns last month. Restrictions that were implemented in an effort to slow the spread of the deadly virus were gradually eased allowing commercial businesses and public venues to reopen.

The Kingdom has the highest number of COVID-19 cases among the six Gulf states, followed by Qatar with the second highest number.

