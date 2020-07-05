Coronavirus: UAE records 683 COVID-19 cases, slight decrease on previous day

The United Arab Emirates recorded 683 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a slight decrease on the 716 new cases it reported on Saturday.

Three more people died from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health, bringing the death toll to 321.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 71,000 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 716 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 50,857. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment, @mohapuae announced today. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) July 5, 2020

The new cases were detected after authorities carried out 71,000 tests over the last day, added the ministry.

The total number of cases is now 50,857, after crossing the 50,000 mark on Saturday.

Also, @mohapuae announced that three people who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 321. — UAEGov (@uaegov) July 5, 2020

UAE rise in cases due to "community spread"

According to a new COVID-19 level risk map developed by teams at Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, the spread of coronavirus in the UAE is primarily due to "community spread."

This term refers to when a virus freely spreads through a population through contact with an infected person, and is the mid-level ranking of risk according to the experts who devised the map.

Saudi Arabia is ranked orange, while Qatar and Bahrain are two of the most at risk countries, with a red level risk.

The risk levels determine the severity of an outbreak in a given country based on the number of new daily reported cases.

