Coronavirus: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi starts flights to Egypt from July 14

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will begin direct flights between the UAE and Egypt from July 14, 2020, according to a statement.

Flights will depart from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt with two Airbus A320 aircraft based in Abu Dhabi International Airport.

“In these extraordinary times, it gives us great pride to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier. This joint venture between Etihad and Air Arabia will offer greater convenience and direct access to the UAE’s thriving capital for new markets worldwide, beginning with two key Egyptian routes, and expanding in time,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Aviation Group.

The global aviation sector has experienced significant upheaval due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the world going into the broad lockdown, and slashing demand for air travel.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the first flight of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi. While the global aviation sector continues to witness unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic, this step is a testament to the strength of the UAE aviation sector and our commitment to its long-term prospects,” said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia.

Flights to Alexandria will operate three times a week, while flights to Sohag will fly once a week.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is a joint venture between Etihad Airways and Air Arabia and is Abu Dhabi’s first low-cost carrier.

Airlines have gradually begun reopening their networks following easing of coronavirus shutdowns.

The UAE suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country on March 23 in effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but has now begun to ease measures, with Dubai announcing travelers will be able to visit the emirate from Tuesday.

