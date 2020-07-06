Coronavirus: Dubai opens to tourists July 7, all travelers need to know from Emirates

Dubai will be open to international tourists from Tuesday, July 7, as the emirate continues to reopen from the lockdown it imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Emirates airlines, Dubai’s largest airliner, has released a set of guidelines for tourists to follow before they travel and on arrival in the UAE.

Here is everything you need to know based on the information from Emirates.

COVID-19 requirements for tourists visiting Dubai

There is no age restriction on travel.

All tourists should check the Emirates website for information on applying for a visa from Dubai immigration before they travel. Some nationalities are eligible for a visa on arrival.

All passengers must have travel insurance with COVID-19 cover along with an insurance certificate showing their coverage policy to present at check-in before flying. Alternatively, passengers may declare that they will bear the costs for treatment and isolation if necessary before travel.

All passengers, including children, must take a PCR test – a Polymerase Chain Reaction test, the most commonly approved COVID-19 test – 96 hours before the flight.

Passengers must then bring their negative COVID-19 test certificate with them when they travel.

PCR tests are also available on arrival in Dubai if incoming passengers were unable to take the test before departing. However, if passengers take the PCR test on arrival, they must self-isolate until they receive their results.

If the PCR test result is negative, tourists are free to leave their hotels and enjoy their trips as usual.

If the PCR test result is positive, they must follow the advice of the Dubai Health Authority and stay in self-isolation.

Emirates Dubai travel checklist:

• Check if you need to arrange a visa before you fly

• Book your flight

• Buy travel insurance covering COVID-19 or declare that you will bear the costs for treatment and isolation

• Take a PCR test in your country 96 hours before you travel

