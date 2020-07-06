Coronavirus: Kuwait COVID-19 cases exceed 50,000 after 703 new infections

Kuwait has recorded 703 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 50,644, the health ministry announced on Monday.
Of the newly detected cases, 463 are Kuwaiti nationals and 240 are foreigners, according to the ministry.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The country’s death toll reached 373 after five new fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, over 41,000 individuals have recovered with 538 new recoveries confirmed since yesterday.
There remains 9,270 active cases in the Kingdom with 152 in serious conditions.
Last week, authorities allowed commercial entities to reopen as part of the governments second phase of lifting measures that were implemented to slow the spread of the deadly virus.
Kuwaitis wearing face masks flooded shopping centers and malls following four months of lockdowns as coronavirus restrictions were eased.
Employees in both the private and public sectors have also been allowed to return to work but with a 30 percent capacity limit for offices.
Strict measures such as limiting crowds inside shops and maintaining social distancing are enforced to ensure the safety of residents and nationals.
Last Update: Monday, 06 July 2020 KSA 15:03 - GMT 12:03