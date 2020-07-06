Coronavirus: Oman to set up 200-bed field hospital, records 1,557 new cases

Oman has confirmed 1,557 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 47,735, the health ministry announced on Monday.
Of the newly detected cases, 1,057 are Omani nationals and 500 are non-Omanis.
As cases continue to rise, authorities will set up a field hospital equipped with 200 beds in order to treat COVID-19 patients, Times of Oman reported on Sunday.
The country’s death toll has reached 218 after five people died over the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 1,229 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the recovery total to 29,146.
Oman has conducted 213,187 cases as of July 6, according to the health ministry.
