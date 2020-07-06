Coronavirus: Qatar total COVID-19 cases rises above 100,000 with 546 new infections

The total number of coronavirus cases in Qatar rose above 100,000 on Monday, following 546 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health.
وزارة الصحة العامة تعلن تسجيل 546 حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا /كوفيد-19/ وشفاء 1614 حالة في الـ24 ساعة الأخيرة، مما يرفع إجمالي عدد المتعافين من المرض في دولة قطر إلى 93898 حالة، بالإضافة إلى تسجيل 5 حالات وفاة جديدة.#قنا pic.twitter.com/iDQwMgUQVD— وكالة الأنباء القطرية (@QatarNewsAgency) July 6, 2020
Qatar “red risk level” in Harvard COVID-19 map
The COVID-19 red risk level map developed by Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics. (Screengrab)
