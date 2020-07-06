Coronavirus: Qatar total COVID-19 cases rises above 100,000 with 546 new infections

The total number of coronavirus cases in Qatar rose above 100,000 on Monday, following 546 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

The vast majority of the cases have recovered, with 6,314 currently active.

The death toll from COVID-19 is 133 following five new deaths over the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

وزارة الصحة العامة تعلن تسجيل 546 حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا /كوفيد-19/ وشفاء 1614 حالة في الـ24 ساعة الأخيرة، مما يرفع إجمالي عدد المتعافين من المرض في دولة قطر إلى 93898 حالة، بالإضافة إلى تسجيل 5 حالات وفاة جديدة.#قنا pic.twitter.com/iDQwMgUQVD — وكالة الأنباء القطرية (@QatarNewsAgency) July 6, 2020

According to the Ministry of Health on Twitter, 706 people are currently under acute hospital care for coronavirus after 62 admissions in the previous 24 hours.

The new daily rise of 546 is a minor decrease on the previous day's increase of 616.

Qatar “red risk level” in Harvard COVID-19 map

The announcement came after the COVID-19 risk level map developed by teams at Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics put Qatar as one of the three countries globally to be at the “red risk” level.

Countries that report more than 25 cases for every 100,000 people a day are at the red risk level, the most severe stage of the outbreak. There are three countries in the red level category: Qatar, Bahrain, and French Guiana.

A complete lockdown is necessary at this stage to prevent the virus from spreading further, according to the experts.

The COVID-19 red risk level map developed by Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics. (Screengrab)

