Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia daily recoveries exceed new cases, total now 213,716

A Saudi man wearing a protective face mask performs the Friday prayers inside the Al-Rajhi Mosque, after the announcement of the easing of lockdown measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Monday 06 July 2020
Saudi Arabia recorded 4,398 coronavirus recoveries over the past 24 hours, exceeding the 4,207 new infections confirmed, the health ministry announced on Monday.

The total number of recoveries have reached 149,634 out of a total 213,716 cases confirmed in the Kingdom. Meanwhile, 52 people who had previously tested positive for the virus have died, raising the death toll to 1,968.

The city of al-Qatif recorded 437 new cases – the highest increase – followed by Khamis Mushait with 364 new infections.

There are currently 62,114 active cases in Saudi Arabia with 2,254 in critical condition, according to the health ministry.


The interior ministry announced

Last Update: Monday, 06 July 2020 KSA 16:22 - GMT 13:22

