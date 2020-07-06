Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia daily recoveries exceed new cases, total now 213,716

Saudi Arabia recorded 4,398 coronavirus recoveries over the past 24 hours, exceeding the 4,207 new infections confirmed, the health ministry announced on Monday.



The total number of recoveries have reached 149,634 out of a total 213,716 cases confirmed in the Kingdom. Meanwhile, 52 people who had previously tested positive for the virus have died, raising the death toll to 1,968.



The city of al-Qatif recorded 437 new cases – the highest increase – followed by Khamis Mushait with 364 new infections.

There are currently 62,114 active cases in Saudi Arabia with 2,254 in critical condition, according to the health ministry.





The interior ministry announced

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (4207) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (52) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (4398) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (149,634) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/sVBiHz0Cqd — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 6, 2020

Last Update: Monday, 06 July 2020 KSA 16:22 - GMT 13:22