Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: 756,644 passengers take domestic flights since restart

Saudi Arabia’s airports have had 756,644 travelers pass through since the Kingdom resumed the operation of domestic flights in May amid the coronavirus outbreak, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) revealed on Sunday.

Nearly 10,000 flights have been operated between the Kingdom’s airports after authorities eased travel restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the novel virus.

GACA also said that 55,000 Saudi citizens have returned to their country through the “Safe Return” initiative launched on April 5.



The Kingdom suspended all international and domestic flights in March as part of its measures to combat the coronavirus. Flights associated with humanitarian assistance, medical evacuation aircrafts as well as private flights are excluded from the travel ban.



On Sunday, the Ministry of Interior extended the validity of different entry visas and residency permits that expired during the travel ban period.



Saudi Arabia has so far recorded 209,509 COVID-19 cases, 1,916 deaths and 145,236 recoveries as of July 5.

