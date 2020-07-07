‘Unacceptable behaviors’ caused coronavirus cases to rise in Oman: Health official

Failure to correctly follow coronavirus guidelines and measures led to a spike in coronavirus cases in Oman, the country’s health ministry said, according to the Oman Observer, a newspaper based in the sultanate.

In an interview with Oman TV reported by the Observer, Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, the country’s Undersecretary for Health Affairs, Ministry of Health and member of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19, said that the number of new cases of coronavirus had doubled in the previous three weeks from 25,000 to 47,000. Over 100 people had lost their lives throughout this period, with over half being Omani, according to al Hosni.

“Unacceptable behaviors led to a spike in COVID-19 cases in especially in North and South al Batinah governorates,” al Hosni said, according to the Observer.

“It was found that there was a lack of commitment and carelessness by some people, which included holding family gatherings, birthdays, gathering in cars (more than one person). There were also cases of affected people mixing others and non-commitment from some institutions not to take temperatures of the staff,” he added.

Al Hosni also explained that there had been a increase in capacity at the Royal Hospital in Muscat, with 100 intensive care beds now available.

“It may be also noted that around six percent of the number of positive cases need to be hospitalized, and from that 20 percent of them will need intensive care,” he said, the Observer reported.

Al Hosni added that any respiratory symptoms such as a cough or dry throat should be considered as coronavirus until proven otherwise.

On Tuesday, Oman registered an additional 1,262 new coronavirus cases, confined mostly among the country’s citizens.

The announcement brought the total number of confirmed cases in Oman up to 48,997, of which 31,000 have recovered. The total death toll sits at 224.

Local news on Sunday reported that Oman would be setting up a 200-bed field hospital to deal with the recent surge in cases.

