Coronavirus: Iraq partially reopens Iran trade crossing for foodstuffs, say officials

Iraq partially reopened its southern Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran on Tuesday after more than three months of closure to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, border officials said.
Iran, which shares a long border with Iraq, has been the epicenter of the virus in the Middle East but the spread has also accelerated in Iraq which is registering nearly 2,000 new cases every day. More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 in Iraq according to its health ministry.
A member of Iranian Border Guards wears a protective face mask, finside the Shalamcha Border Crossing, after Iraq shut a border crossing to travelers between Iraq and Iran, Iraq. (File photo: Reuters)
Last Update: Tuesday, 07 July 2020 KSA 21:52 - GMT 18:52