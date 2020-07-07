Coronavirus: Kuwait detects 601 new COVID-19 cases, total passes 50,000

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose to 51,245 after 601 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.
A total of 402 Kuwaiti citizens tested positive, while 199 non-Kuwaiti expatriates tested positive for the virus.
Four people died due to complications caused by the coronavirus, which brings the virus-related death toll in Kuwait to 377.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries reached 41,515 after 514 people recovered from the coronavirus.
Commercial acitivities were allowed to resume with some restrictions as part of the country’s second phase of reopening.
International flights to and from Kuwait will resume on August 1, the country announced last week.
Last Update: Tuesday, 07 July 2020 KSA 13:28 - GMT 10:28