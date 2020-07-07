Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s death toll surpasses 2,000, detects 3,392 new cases

Saudi Arabia reported 3,392 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 217,108, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The capital Riyadh recorded the highest number of new cases, with 308 infections in 24 hours. Taif reported 246 new cases, Medina reported 232, and Jeddah reported 227 new cases.

The other infections were registered in cities and provinces across the country.

The COVID-19 death toll surpassed the grim 2,000 mark, rising to 2,017, after 49 people died due to complications caused by the virus.

Meanwhile, 5,205 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 154,839.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (3392) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (49) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (5205) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (154,839) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/uOBIUen8Js — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 7, 2020

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Monday that health standards will be the main determinant for selecting this year’s Hajj pilgrims amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Seventy percent of this year’s pilgrims will be non-Saudis residing in the Kingdom and 30 percent will be Saudis.

However, only nationals who are healthcare workers and security forces who have recovered from the virus will be allowed to perform Hajj, as a way of showing appreciation for their efforts in fighting the virus in the country.

