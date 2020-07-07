Coronavirus: UAE plans to conduct 2 mln COVID-19 tests in next two months

The UAE is planning to conduct two million coronavirus tests over the next two months according to government spokesperson, Dr. Amna al-Shamsi, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

Al-Shamsi said the increased screening should allow for testing a large segment of the population nationwide, with a focus on those working those working in the services and public sectors, and includes public transportation and taxi drivers, employees in hotels and mall, in addition to government employees.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

She added that the UAE reported 528 coronavirus cases, 424 recoveries and one death over the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in the country is now 52,068 confirmed coronavirus cases, 40,721 recovered patients and 324 deaths.

Al-Shamsi highlighted that the number of cases reported last weekend was slightly higher than the two weeks prior and said that this increase was concerning and reflected the negligence of some people when it comes to adhering to precautionary measures.

“Any increase is dangerous as it could undo the collective efforts and successes which have been achieved so far,” WAM reported citing al-Shamsi.

Dr. Al Shamsi: While it is worrying to see a slight increase in cases in the past few days, it is a reminder that we all should be responsible and committed to follow health practices and abide by the precautionary measures taken #UAEGov to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. — UAEGov (@uaegov) July 6, 2020

The country’s Minister of Health Dr. Abdul Rahman al-Owais had said in mid-June that the UAE ranks first globally in COVID-19 screening per capita.

According to statistics website statista.com, the chart showing the number of coronavirus tests performed per million population in the most impacted countries worldwide shows that the UAE is at the top of the list and further ahead from the screening rates of other countries.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE buys thousands of dairy cows from Uruguay to boost food security

Coronavirus: UAE repeat violators of COVID-19 precautions face double fines, prison

UAE stem-cell treatment helps 1,200 patients ‘fully recover’ from coronavirus effects

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: Tuesday, 07 July 2020 KSA 02:03 - GMT 23:03