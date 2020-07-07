Coronavirus: UAE records 532 new COVID-19 cases after conducting over 44,000 tests

After conducting over 44,000 COVID-19 tests, the United Arab Emirates recorded 532 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 52,600.

Two people died of due to complications caused by COVID-19 in the UAE, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in the country to 326.

Meanwhile the number of recoveries rose to 41,714 after 993 people recovered.

Also, @mohapuae announced the death of two people who tested positive for COVID-19, due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 326. — UAEGov (@uaegov) July 7, 2020

The UAE on Tuesday began welcoming tourists for the first time in months as the country loosens restrictions as part of its plans to reopen and reignite the economy.

The Dubai World Trade Centre, which was converted into a field hospital in April to treat coronavirus patients, shut its doors after the last COVID-19 patient recovered from the virus, the UAE announced on Tuesday.

