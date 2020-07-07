July 7, 2020
CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
Europe’s coronavirus death toll tops 200,000: AFP tally
A woman rides a bicycle near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP, Paris
Tuesday 07 July 2020
Europe’s coronavirus death toll surpasses the 200,000 mark, according to an AFP tally.
-Developing
Last Update: Tuesday, 07 July 2020 KSA 16:31 - GMT 13:31
EUROPE
CORONAVIRUS
