CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Europe’s coronavirus death toll tops 200,000: AFP tally

A woman rides a bicycle near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP, Paris Tuesday 07 July 2020
Text size A A A

Europe’s coronavirus death toll surpasses the 200,000 mark, according to an AFP tally.

-Developing

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 07 July 2020 KSA 16:31 - GMT 13:31

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top