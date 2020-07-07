Qatar reports 600 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Qatar reported on Tuesday 600 new coronavirus cases and two virus-related deaths, according to the country’s Ministry of Health, bringing the total number of active cases in the country 5,908 and the death toll to 134.
The country also reported 1,005 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 94,903.
Seven people have been admitted into intensive care units in the past 24 hours, while 67 acute cases were hospitalized.
Qatar currently has 154 critical COVID-19 cases and 714 acute cases.
