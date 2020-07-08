Bahrain reports 500 new coronavirus cases, total active cases: 4,653

Bahrain reported on Wednesday 500 new coronavirus cases and zero deaths, according to the country’s Ministry of Health, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 5,908 and the death toll to 4,653.
The country also reported 392 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 25,570.
Currently, there are 60 cases in Bahrain’s intensive care units, 58 receiving treatment, and 4,593 in a stable condition.
The total number of coronavirus deaths in the country remains 98.
Last Update: Wednesday, 08 July 2020 KSA 14:20 - GMT 11:20