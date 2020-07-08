Coronavirus: Dubai Crown Prince inspects Dubai Airport as tourists welcomed back

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that Dubai is ready to welcome the world once again through its international airport after the emirate reopened for tourism on Tuesday.

Sheikh Hamdan was pictured visiting Dubai International Airport on Tuesday and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of various task forces working to ensure the smooth resumption of tourism to the emirate while also maintaining the highest levels of safety and security.

"I have reviewed the procedures and protocols in place to welcome tourists back to Dubai. What we have seen clearly demonstrates Dubai's comprehensive preparedness to welcome the world once again and resume international tourism. We have implemented the highest international safety standards to ensure the wellbeing of travelers and tourists," Sheikh Hamdan said in a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency.

"Today, we are sending a message of hope to the world and beginning a fresh drive to create new success stories inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," he added.

The Dubai Crown Prince toured airport terminals and reviewed operational procedures being followed especially in the arrival terminals. He also met with senior officials and teams at the airport to thank them for their efforts to ensure the airport’s readiness to welcome visitors from all over the world.

Dubai has been gradually re-opening since the end of May, when Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shortened curfew, eased some restrictions on activities, and allowed the resumption of businesses, the emirate has been increasingly re-opening.

