Italy calls for new precautionary curbs on non-EU arrivals to contain coronavirus

Italy on Wednesday called for new precautionary measures for passengers travelling to European Union countries from outside the bloc to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.



Italy has suspended all flights from Bangladesh for one week due to a “significant number” of passengers who tested positive to COVID-19 on a flight to Rome on Monday.

“I would consider it appropriate to outline together new rigorous precautionary measures for arrivals from non-Schengen and non-EU areas,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a letter addressed to the EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn.

According to the latest tally on Wednesday from official sources compiled by AFP, the coronavirus has killed at least 544,311 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December.

At least 11,853,530 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,266,100 are now considered recovered.

Europe overall has 200,524 deaths from 2,764,140 cases, the United States and Canada 140,231 deaths from 3,102,205 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 132,750 deaths from 3,036,382 cases, Asia 39,959 deaths from 1,573,249 cases, Middle East 18,716 deaths from 856,790 cases, Africa 11,996 deaths from 510,323 cases, and Oceania 135 deaths from 10,443 cases.

