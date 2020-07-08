UAE reports 445 new coronavirus cases, one death

The UAE reported on Wednesday 445 new coronavirus cases and one virus-related death, according to the state news agency WAM, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 53,045 and the death toll to 327.
The country also reported 568 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 42,282.
The Gulf country tested more than 51,000 people for the virus in the past 24 hours, according to WAM.
Last Update: Wednesday, 08 July 2020 KSA 15:12 - GMT 12:12