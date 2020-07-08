Worldwide coronavirus death toll kills at least 544,311 people so far: AFP

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 544,311 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 11,853,530 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,266,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country, with 131,480 deaths from 2,996,098 cases. At least 936,476 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 66,741 deaths from 1,668,589 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,391 deaths from 286,349 cases, Italy with 34,899 deaths from 241,956 cases, and Mexico with 32,014 deaths from 268,008 cases.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 83,572 cases (7 new since Tuesday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 78,548 recoveries.

Europe overall has 200,524 deaths from 2,764,140 cases, the United States and Canada 140,231 deaths from 3,102,205 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 132,750 deaths from 3,036,382 cases, Asia 39,959 deaths from 1,573,249 cases, Middle East 18,716 deaths from 856,790 cases, Africa 11,996 deaths from 510,323 cases, and Oceania 135 deaths from 10,443 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

