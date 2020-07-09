Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates resumes flights to 6 more cities, bringing total to 58

Dubai’s Emirates airlines announce Thursday that it would resume flights to six more cities around the world following a period of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cities are Geneva (from July 15), Los Angeles (from July 22), Dar es Salaam (from August 1), Prague and Sao Paulo (August 2), and Boston (from August 15).

The announcement brings the airline’s total network to 58 cities by mid-August, as Emirates builds up destinations following a period of closure due to the coronavirus.

“We've seen an uptick in customer interest and demand since the announcement of Dubai's re-opening, and also with the increased travel options that we offer as we gradually re-establish our network connectivity,” said Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates, in a statement.

“We continue to work closely with all stakeholders to resume flight operations while ensuring that all necessary measures to safeguard the health and safety of our customers and employees are in place,” he said.

Borders begin to open

Dubai opened its borders to international tourists on July 7, as the emirate continues to ease lockdown measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the airline said that it would be making a negative COVID-19 test mandatory for passengers traveling back from specific countries effective July 10.

The following countries listed are the countries where passengers must submit a negative coronavirus test before departure: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russian Federation, Sudan, Tanzania and the US.

For the US, the airlines specified the following airports: Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO), including passengers originating from California, Florida and Texas connecting to an Emirates flight to Dubai.

Earlier on Thursday, media reports began circulating that Emirates had instituted another round of job cuts as the airline shrinks its workforce due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like other airlines and travel companies, COVID-19 has hit us hard, and as a responsible business, we simply must right-size our workforce in line with our reduced operational requirements,” an Emirates spokesperson told Al Arabiya English at the time.

“Our people have always been a big contributing factor to our success, so this is not an action that we relish, nor one that we take lightly. We continue to take every possible action to reduce costs, restore revenue streams, and preserve jobs,” the spokesperson added.

