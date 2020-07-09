Coronavirus: Hong Kong COVID-19 cases jump for second day

Hong Kong reported 42 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 34 were locally transmitted, marking the second consecutive day of a jump in local infections and fueling fears of renewed community spread.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



The total number of cases in the global financial hub since late January now stands at 1,366. Seven people have died.



Authorities also said on Thursday the number of people at each table in a restaurant would be capped at eight, while no more than four could be seated in a bar together, with the restrictions due to take effect from midnight on Friday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Emirates makes negative COVID-19 test necessary on some flights to Dubai

China executes man in COVID-19-related killing case

Last Update: Thursday, 09 July 2020 KSA 12:04 - GMT 09:04