Coronavirus: India reports nearly 25,000 new cases, total third highest globally

India has reported nearly 25,000 new coronavirus infections and 487 new deaths.

The new infections announced by the Health Ministry on Thursday bring the nationwide total to 767,296, the third most reported by any country.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The surge in infections comes as the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai says its calculated transmission rate for the virus rose during the first week of July to 1.19 after steadily falling from a peak of 1.83 in March. A transmission rate is the number of new infections estimated to stem from a single case.

India’s infection numbers have skyrocketed since the government eased lockdown restrictions and as testing has ramped up to more than 200,000 samples a day, compared to just a few hundred a day in March.

Health experts say the true extent of the virus’s spread in India is unknown and that the country must test more given its population of nearly 1.4 billion people.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US COVID-19 outbreak worsens as new daily cases hit global record

Largest COVID-19 study finds age, gender, diabetes increase death rate

Saudi Arabia names new Medina hospital after nurse who died of COVID-19

Last Update: Thursday, 09 July 2020 KSA 08:59 - GMT 05:59