Iran reported a new single-day record death toll of 221 from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, amid a rise in cases in recent weeks.

“Unfortunately, in the past 24 hours, we have lost 221 of our compatriots to the COVID-19 disease,” said health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari in a televised press conference. “The death toll has now reached 12,305.”

Last Update: Thursday, 09 July 2020 KSA 13:22 - GMT 10:22