Coronavirus: Kuwait records 833 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Kuwait has recorded 833 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 52,840, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 536 are Kuwaitis and 297 are foreign nationals.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



The country’s death toll has reached 382 after three new fatalities were confirmed overnight, according to the health ministry.



Meanwhile, the recoveries have increased to 42,686 after 578 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.

Commercial acitivities were allowed to resume earlier this month with some restrictions implemented as part of the country’s second phase of reopening.

International flights to and from Kuwait are planned resume on August 1, the country announced last week.





Last Update: Thursday, 09 July 2020 KSA 14:51 - GMT 11:51