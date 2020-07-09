Coronavirus: Oman COVID-19 daily cases continue increase, total nears 52,000

Oman’s daily coronavirus cases continue to increase with 1,518 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 51,725, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

Of the newly detected cases, 1,068 are Omanis and 450 are foreign nationals.

The Sultanate death toll has reached 236 after three new fatalities were recorded, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has reached 33,021 on Thursday after 1,016 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.





Last Update: Thursday, 09 July 2020 KSA 13:19 - GMT 10:19