Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 cases reach 223,327, death toll 2,100

Saudi Arabia confirmed 3,183 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 223,327, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 364 were detected in the city of Riyadh while 247 were in Dammam. Jeddah had the third highest number of cases with 246.

The Kingdom's death toll increased to 2,100 after 41 fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, 3,046 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 161,096, according to the health ministry.

There are 60,131 active cases in Saudi Arabia as of July 9.





The Kingdom has the highest number of cases in the Gulf region. Neighboring Qatar has the second highest with 101,553 total number infections, according to a Johns Hopkins tally.

