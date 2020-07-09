Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia names new Medina hospital after nurse who died of COVID-19

Saudi Arabia has named a new hospital in the city of Medina after Nujood al-Khaibari, a nurse who died from COVID-19 while working in a hospital in the city.

The Nujood Medical Center was launched on Wednesday by Prince Faisal bin Salman, the emir of Medina. It is fully dedicated to treating to coronavirus cases and comes equipped with all the necessary equipment, including 100 beds for COVID-19 patients.

“Today, the Governor of Medina launched an integrated hospital with a capacity of 100 beds that was built in 59 days with the support of Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman and a donation from ACWA Power to provide better services,” said Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah on Twitter.

Tributes have been pouring in for Saudi Arabian nurse Nujood al-Khaibari who died last week after contracting the #COVID_19 #coronavirus while working in one of the hospitals in Medina, #SaudiArabia.https://t.co/H3Nypi1nHw — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 14, 2020

“It has been named the Nujood Medical Center after the late nurse Nujood Al-Khaibari, may God have mercy on her, in appreciation of what she did to serve patients and in gratitude for the efforts of health practitioners,” he added.

Al-Khaibari’s death captured attention in Saudi Arabia, which has recorded over 220,000 cases of coronavirus. She was 45 and had been working in the nursing sector in Medina for nearly 15 years.

“We mourn Nujood’s loss and remember her brave sacrifice; healthcare heroes are battling the global#Covid19 pandemic. Rest in peace #Nurse Nujood AlKhaibari,” Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar tweeted at the time.

We mourn Nujood's loss and remember her brave sacrifice, healthcare heros are battling the global #Covid19 pandemic. Rest in peace #Nurse_Nujood_AlKhaibari. https://t.co/LCtkO7wppj — Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) June 14, 2020





