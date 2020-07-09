Coronavirus: UAE confirms 532 new COVID-19 cases after 49,000 additional tests

The United Arab Emirates administered an additional 49,000 COVID-19 tests that detected 532 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 53,577, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

The total number of recovered cases in the country has reached 43,570 after 1,288 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.



The health ministry also announced one new fatality due to COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 328.

At least 12,066,880 coronavirus cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories worldwide, according to an AFP tally. Of these cases, at least 6,431,400 have recovered as of July 9.

Last Update: Thursday, 09 July 2020 KSA 15:12 - GMT 12:12