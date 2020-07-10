Coronavirus: Khartoum airport partially opens to flights from Egypt, Turkey and UAE

Sudan’s civil aviation authority has opened Khartoum international airport partially for flights from Egypt, Turkey and United Arab Emirates, the state news agency reported in a statement on Thursday.



The statement added this decision is in line with the supreme committee for health emergencies which decided to gradually ease measures taken to combat coronavirus in Sudan.



On June 14, the country’s civil aviation authority had said that its airports closed to international and internal scheduled commercial flights for another two weeks until June 28.

Sudan shut the airports in March as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It has been reviewing the closure every two weeks.



Airports are open only for flights transporting cargo, humanitarian aid, oil organizations’ workers or evacuating foreigners, said Abdul Hafiz Abdul Rahim, the SCAA spokesman.

