Coronavirus: Kuwait’s COVID-19 cases continue increase with 740 new infections

Kuwait’s cases continued to increase on Friday with 740 new infections detected, raising the total to 53,580, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases, 487 are Kuwaiti nationals and 253 are non-Kuwaitis.



The health ministry also announced one new fatality, raising the death toll to 383.



Meanwhile, the total recoveries reached 43,214 after 528 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.





Kuwait currently has the fourth highest number of cases in the GCC region as of July 10. The first three cases in the Kingdom were announced on February 24, all of which had arrived from Iran which was witnessing an explosion of cases at the time. Many of the subsequent cases confirmed in Kuwait during late February were also people arriving from Iran.

Kuwait was quick to impose an 11-hour curfew on its population beginning on March 22, along with heavy fines for breaking the rules.

Al Arabiya English's Tommy Hilton contributed to this report.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 740 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 528 حالة شفاء، و 1 حالة وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 53,580 حالة pic.twitter.com/benkUhTa3K — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 10, 2020

