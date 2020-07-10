Coronavirus: Mexico reports daily record with 7,280 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico on Thursday posted 7,280 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a daily record, and an additional 730 deaths, data from the health ministry showed.



According to the ministry's daily update, the Latin American country has recorded 282,283 infections and 33,526 deaths since its first case was reported in late February.



“The risk of infection remains high, and it is therefore necessary to apply health measures to prevent an increase in cases,” Jose Luis Alomia, national director of the Department of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, said during his daily press conference.



Despite Thursday's record, Alomia said that positive cases and deaths were trending downward overall throughout the country.



Mexico began gradually reopening its economy in June, a decision that -- according to Hugo Lopez Gatell, the deputy health minister in charge of the fight against the pandemic -- still carries a risk of an increase in cases.



The country of 127 million is the fifth-hardest hit country in terms of death toll, after the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy.

