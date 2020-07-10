Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 3,159 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths

Saudi Arabia has recorded 3,159 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 226,486, the health ministry announced on Friday.



Most new cases were detected in the city of Riyadh, similar to a recent trend. Al-Hafouf had the second highest with 249 followed by Jeddah with 209, according to the ministry.



The Kingdom’s death toll increased to 2,151 after 51 new fatalities were recorded.



Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia is now 163,026 after 1,930 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.

With 73 percent of all cases having recovered, 61,309 active cases remain with 2,220 in critical condition, according to the health ministry.

