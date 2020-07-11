Air Arabia announces ‘special flights’ between Morocco and European destinations

The UAE’s Air Arabia announced on Saturday a series of “special flights” between Morocco to European destinations beginning July 15.

The announcement comes after a range of airlines restart international travel following the relaxation of some restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Emirates has been operating flights for tourists since June 23.

On Saturday, Emirates president was quoted as saying that the airline has cut a tenth of its workforce during the novel coronavirus pandemic in layoffs that could rise to 15 percent, or 9,000 jobs.

President Tim Clark had previously said it could take up to four years for operations to return to “some degree of normality,” and the airline has been staging rounds of layoffs, as recently as last week, without disclosing numbers.

