Coronavirus: Kuwait urges citizens, residents against traveling abroad

Kuwait urged its citizens and residents against traveling abroad at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

“The Ministry of Health urges citizens and residents against traveling abroad at the present time, due to the instability of the coronavirus epidemiological situation and the continuous transmission and spread of COVID-19 infection despite the strict precautionary measures and guidelines followed in various countries around the world,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Kuwait’s tally stands at 53,580 confirmed coronavirus cases, 43,214 recoveries and 383 deaths, according to the ministry.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 740 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 528 حالة شفاء، و 1 حالة وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 53,580 حالة pic.twitter.com/benkUhTa3K — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 10, 2020

The country’s Minister of Information Mohammed al-Jabri had said earlier this month that Kuwait’s local airports were preparing to receive international passengers as of August 1, state news agency KUNA reported.

Kuwait had suspended all commercial flights to and from Kuwait International Airport in mid-March as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Gulf country has been gradually easing restrictions, including shortening curfew hours, allowing some business activities to resume and allowing private and public sector employees to return to work from their offices.

Last Update: Saturday, 11 July 2020 KSA 23:39 - GMT 20:39