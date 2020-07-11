Coronavirus: Late-night KFC order costs partygoers $18k in COVID-19 lockdown fines

Partygoers in Australia have been fined $18,000 for breaking COVID-19 rules after they made a “suspicious” KFC order for 20 people, alerting police to their illegal gathering, said a police chief commissioner during a press conference on Friday.

Two paramedics were on their break at a KFC at 1:30 a.m. in the state of Victoria when they noticed two other customers make a large order to take away. The medics questioned the restaurant employees and reported the customers’ vehicle information to the police.



Authorities then went to the registered address and found two individuals sleeping in the townhouse and another 16 – who were gathered for a birthday party – hiding in the back.



“That is absolutely ridiculous, that type of behavior,” Chief Commissioner Shane Patton of the Victoria police said as the state entered its first weekend of a six-week lockdown due to a spike in coronavirus cases.



“It’s a very expensive night, apart from the KFC … That’s $26,000 [AUD] that birthday party’s costing them,” he said. “That’s a heck of a birthday party to recall and I’ll remember that one for a long time.”





The country’s second most-populous state reported on Saturday one of its highest daily increases in new coronavirus infections, according to Reuters.



Victoria state recorded 216 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, one of the biggest daily increases across the country since the pandemic arrived, Reuters reported.

