Coronavirus: Qatar records 498 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Qatar's Ministry of Public Health recorded 498 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 103,128.

The majority of those cases have recovered, with 701 new recoveries bringing the total to 98,934.

There were no new deaths from the virus on Saturday, according to the ministry, leaving the death toll at 146.

Authorities carried out 4,331 tests, bringing the total number of tests to 409,199, added the ministry on Twitter.

وزارة الصحة العامة تعلن عن تسجيل 498 إصابة جديدة مؤكدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19) وشفاء 701 حالة في الأربع والعشرين ساعة الأخيرة، ليرتفع بذلك إجمالي حالات الشفاء من المرض في دولة قطر إلى 98934 حالة. #قنا pic.twitter.com/dtg7RenICT — وكالة الأنباء القطرية (@QatarNewsAgency) July 11, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Coronavirus: US welcomes WHO inquiry into COVID-19 origins in China

Coronavirus: Qatar reports 616 new cases, ranked highest risk by COVID-19 map

COVID-19 in Qatar

Qatar now has the second highest number of cases in the Arabian Gulf.

Earlier this month, it was ranked as a red "high risk" country in the COVID-19 risk level map developed by teams at Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics.

Countries that report more than 25 cases for every 100,000 people a day are at the red risk level, the most severe stage of the outbreak. There are three countries in the red level category: Qatar, Bahrain, and French Guiana.

The COVID-19 red risk level map developed by Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics. (Screengrab)

Last Update: Saturday, 11 July 2020 KSA 14:37 - GMT 11:37