Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 2,994 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 2,994 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, with a further 2,370 COVID-19 patients recovering and 30 more people dying from the disease, according to the Ministry of Health on Twitter.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia had recorded 3,159 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 226,486, according to the health ministry.

The Kingdom continues to urge people to adhere to precautionary measures such as social distancing, avoiding crowds and wearing face masks.

The health ministry said one woman who became infected from another family member “broke the transmission chain and maintained the safety of others” because she decided to keep a distance and wore a face mask.

Saudi Arabia currently has the highest number of cases in the GCC region but maintains a relatively low death rate.

Global toll

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 560,425 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.



At least 12,522,050 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,688,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.



Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.



The United States is the worst-hit country with 134,097 deaths from 3,184,722 cases. At least 983,185 people have been declared recovered.



After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 70,398 deaths from 1,800,827 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,650 deaths from 288,133 cases, Italy with 34,938 deaths from 242,639 cases and Mexico with 34,191 deaths from 289,174 cases.

Last Update: Saturday, 11 July 2020 KSA 16:39 - GMT 13:39