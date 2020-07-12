Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi fund suspends debt service repayments for countries, companies

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has suspended debt service repayments for some countries and companies for the year, the state-financed fund said on Sunday.

The fund provides financial assistance to companies in the United Arab Emirates and to developing countries, which has included Pakistan, Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

Debt service repayments would be suspended for eligible countries and individual companies from January 1 until December 31, the fund said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

It did not say which countries or companies would benefit or what the criteria would need to be met to be eligible.

“At a time when the world is reeling under the effect of the pandemic ... it is imperative for us to support particularly those that need it most, especially the low-income countries,” the fund’s director general Mohammed Saif al-Suwaidi said.

Read more:

Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi implements COVID-19 safety measures as flights resume

Abu Dhabi renames district to honor famed Arabian horse breed Rabdan

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA will finance the UAE’s biggest gas power plant with $1.14 bln

Last Update: Sunday, 12 July 2020 KSA 12:30 - GMT 09:30