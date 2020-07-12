Coronavirus: Iran’s Khamenei says all must help fight ‘tragic’ COVID-19 resurgence

Everyone must help fight the “tragic” resurgence of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said.

“The economic problems of a country are like a ‘disease,’” Khamenei said on Twitter.

