Coronavirus: Iran’s Khamenei says all must help fight ‘tragic’ COVID-19 resurgence

Everyone must help fight the “tragic” resurgence of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said.
“The economic problems of a country are like a ‘disease,’” Khamenei said on Twitter.
Iran has been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus and quickly emerged as the regional epicenter. While the country briefly locked down to slow the spread of the virus, it currently has the 10th most cases globally, and the most in the region.
There have been over 255,000 confirmed cases, and so far 12,635 virus-related deaths in the Islamic Republic, and the country has been criticized for its handling of the pandemic.
Everyone should play their role in “the pandemic era so that we can cut off the chain of contagion immediately” and bring peace to the country, state news outlet IRNA quoted the Supreme Leader as saying.
Speaking during a videoconference with parliamentarians, Khamenei called for individuals to listen to medical advice and health protocols.
-With AFP
Last Update: Sunday, 12 July 2020 KSA 14:46 - GMT 11:46