Coronavirus: Kuwait records 836 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

Kuwait recorded 836 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 54,894, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
A total of 549 Kuwaiti citizens and 287 non-Kuwaiti expatriates tested positive for the virus, the ministry said.
Four people died due to COVID-19, the ministry added. The virus-related death toll in Kuwait is now 390.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 44,610 after 649 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.
Commercial acitivities were as part of the country’s second phase of reopening.
International flights to and from Kuwait will resume on August 1, the country announced last week.
Read more:
Kuwait to disburse $780 mln to 70,000 citizens in private sector hurt by coronavirus
Kuwait’s Prime Minister vows to slash migrant population, correct expat ‘imbalance’
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 12 July 2020 KSA 15:14 - GMT 12:14