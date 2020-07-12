Coronavirus: Oman detects 1,318 new COVID-19 cases, majority in Omani citizens

Oman detected 1,318 new coronavirus cases and nine COVID-19 deaths, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 56,015 and the virus-related death toll to 257, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Out of the new cases, 1,009 were detected in Omani citizens, while 309 were found in non-Omani expatriates.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 36,098 after 843 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said that 3,570 people were tested in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Oman to 238,614.

“Unacceptable behaviors” led to the recent surge in cases in Oman, the country’s health ministry said, according to the Oman Observer, a newspaper based in the sultanate.

