Coronavirus: UAE reports 403 new infections, one death, case tally at 54,453

The UAE reported on Saturday 403 new coronavirus cases in individuals from different nationalities, and one death due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry added that the new cases were detected after the authorities conducted over 58,000 new tests for different segments of the community.

It also detected 679 new recoveries over the past 24 hours.

The country’s tally now stands at 54,453 confirmed coronavirus cases, 44,648 recovered patients and 331 fatalities, according to the ministry’s statistics.

Abu Dhabi hospitals

The Department of Health (DoH) in UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi announced on Friday that all private healthcare facilities in the emirate were “free” of COVID-19 cases, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Friday.

The hospitals of Burjeel Medical Group and NMC Healthcare, as well as Ain Al Khaleej Hospital are now free of COVID-19 cases. The facilities continue to provide specialised and full healthcare services to patients. pic.twitter.com/lE5ANUf4pu — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 10, 2020

The department also announced that it has now designated specific hospitals in the emirate to receive those showing coronavirus symptoms form now on, including Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Hospital in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Hospital in Al Ain, state news agency WAM reported.

Acting Undersecretary of DoH Dr. Jamal al-Kaabi said: “Looking ahead, we are dedicated to ensuring the readiness of the healthcare sector in the emirate to provide the necessary healthcare services to all citizens and residents at any time. Consequently, we have allocated some healthcare facilities to deal exclusively with any future COVID-19 cases."

